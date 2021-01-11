John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $$4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

