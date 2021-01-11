Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,800. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $424.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

