Johnson Outdoors Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by 94.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

JOUT stock opened at $117.36 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $118.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $256,038.09. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,857 shares of company stock valued at $954,219. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

