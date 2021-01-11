Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 25,065 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.