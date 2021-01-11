JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€7.60” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.36 ($8.65).

Shares of SDF opened at €9.86 ($11.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of €11.07 ($13.02). The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.49.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

