JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $130.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of CTLT opened at $112.49 on Friday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,990,441. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

