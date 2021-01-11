JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,402,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,935,000 after purchasing an additional 909,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after purchasing an additional 901,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.12. 781,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,887,100. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $421.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

