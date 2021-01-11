Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kamada from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

KMDA opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.12. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kamada by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. 14.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

