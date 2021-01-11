KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $720.00

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 714.20 ($9.33), with a volume of 1327115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 706.60 ($9.23).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 578.33 ($7.56).

The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 651.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 583.57.

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

