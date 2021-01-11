KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.41.

KBH opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10.

In other KB Home news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

