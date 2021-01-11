Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $394.00

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 379 ($4.95), with a volume of 205541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

A number of research analysts have commented on KMR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £415.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 308.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60.

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

