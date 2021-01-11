Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €110.71 ($130.25).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) stock opened at €106.00 ($124.71) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €110.12.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

