KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avangrid in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

AGR opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 870,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,499,000 after purchasing an additional 309,282 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 512,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

