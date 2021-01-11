Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded at Mizuho

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE KIM opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 143.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 77,933 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 96.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,307,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 642,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.