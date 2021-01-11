Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 33,589 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$20.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.28.

About Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It owns interests in the Bronze Fox project located in Mongolia; Nyngan project covering an area of 762 square kilometers located in the Lachlan fold belt in central New South Wales, Australia; and Nevertire project totaling an area of 382 square kilometers located in New South Wales, Australia.

