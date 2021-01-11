Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

KMI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,657 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,845 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,901 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.