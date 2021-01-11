Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGSPY. Societe Generale raised Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $81.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.