Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:KNTE) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 12th. Kinnate Biopharma had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $36.87 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.