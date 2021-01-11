Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $34.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 908,277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,770,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,310,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,137,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

