KuCoin Shares (KCS) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.88 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $83.88 million and $11.20 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00322608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.26 or 0.03702623 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

