L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report $4.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.06 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. L Brands posted sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LB traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $46.91. 2,837,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,202. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

