L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $210.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $242.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.16.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $180.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average is $179.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

