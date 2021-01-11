Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives CHF 51.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 51.97.

LHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.