LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.50 ($64.12).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €63.78 ($75.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.51. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

