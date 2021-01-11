LBRY Credits (LBC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.15 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $39.13 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00112212 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00064653 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00253211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00062363 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,049.41 or 0.85045093 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 704,963,696 coins and its circulating supply is 520,286,587 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

