Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.41

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.41 and last traded at $99.41, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGRVF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

