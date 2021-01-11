Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Raymond James

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Level One Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $160.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth $289,000. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.