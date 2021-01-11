Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LEVL. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Level One Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

