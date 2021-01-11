Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Liberty Gold stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. 379,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,400. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

