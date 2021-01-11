Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

LIND has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $15.99 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 71.47% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.