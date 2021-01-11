LiquidApps (DAPP) 1-Day Volume Tops $39,334.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $39,334.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000984 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039815 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,051,462,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,507,259 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

