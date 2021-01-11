Lisk (LSK) Hits Market Capitalization of $155.82 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $155.82 million and $11.89 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015880 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008297 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,912,991 coins and its circulating supply is 126,903,702 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

