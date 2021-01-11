Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Reaches $85,930.11

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $85,930.11 and $25.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128,313.78 or 3.73999998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.