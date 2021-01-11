Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CEO Sells $110,251.19 in Stock

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19.

LTHM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,584. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -232.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Livent by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

