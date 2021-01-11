LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,829 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,295 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $40,928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

