LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in LKQ by 128.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,606 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,920. LKQ has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

