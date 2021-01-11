LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $3.72. LM Funding America shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 712,527 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LM Funding America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

