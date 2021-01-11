Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 17,600 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.11. 138,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

