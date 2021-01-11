Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 22,400 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $445.23. The company had a trading volume of 43,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.60 and a 200 day moving average of $362.40. The company has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $449.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,053 shares of company stock valued at $163,947,808. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

