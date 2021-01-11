Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 19,300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.9% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $133,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $60.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,122.55. 140,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,181.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,148.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

