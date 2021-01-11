Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 462,607 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.15. 334,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,401,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

