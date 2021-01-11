Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $14.16 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 107.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 341.7% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.70. The stock had a trading volume of 157,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

