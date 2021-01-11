Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 108.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.98. 129,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

