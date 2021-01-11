Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $123.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lumentum traded as high as $108.12 and last traded at $107.25, with a volume of 5548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.55.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $306,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,715.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

