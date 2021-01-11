Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

