LUXCoin Price Up 52.9% Over Last 7 Days (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $858,139.49 and approximately $7,304.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,601.32 or 1.00169317 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00356016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016455 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00489779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00147474 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002145 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00027428 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001205 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,504,914 coins and its circulating supply is 10,497,681 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.