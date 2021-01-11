LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys Shares of 4,816 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,581,000 after buying an additional 626,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. 226,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.93.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

