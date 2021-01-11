LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,003 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of T traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 882,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,451,281. The company has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

