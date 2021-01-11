LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $637,399,000 after purchasing an additional 929,045 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 394,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.36. 654,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,103,920. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $237.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.