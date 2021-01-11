LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.28. 522,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,402,700. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.36.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

